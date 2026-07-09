70-year-old Miami tenant says landlord refuses to repair A/C unit amid ongoing payment dispute

A 70-year-old man says he has been living without air conditioning for more than a year as a dispute over money persists at his Overtown residence.

Wallace Sapp, a resident of Town Park Village, said his central air conditioning unit is broken, but the complex's management has refused to conduct the necessary repairs.

Inside Sapp's living room and bedrooms, electric fans hum, but the devices barely cool the rooms during the peak of Miami's summer heat.

"I'm keeping the faith," Sapp said. "With God by my side, I'm never alone, but it's rough."

According to a signed agreement between residents and the corporation, Town Park Village "will provide and pay for all necessary repairs" that are not caused by resident negligence. However, Sapp said his repeated maintenance requests have gone unheeded.

"(Maintenance) told me it was a leak and that he was coming back in three days," Sapp said. "It's been over a year. I keep sending maintenance requests. They're not saying anything. The last time I heard from them, they said if I don't have renters insurance or pay the rent increase to find me some place else to stay."

Town Park Village is a cooperative where some residents own shares in the corporation managing the property. Last year, several residents told CBS News Miami that managers unfairly revoked ownership shares and demanded higher monthly payments, filing to evict those who refused.

Sapp and other residents contested these demands in court. In December, a judge dismissed an eviction case against Sapp. Since then, Sapp said his maintenance requests have been ignored.

Town Park Village currently seeks $1,300 a month for the residence, but court proceedings allowed Sapp to pay a lower amount. Sapp said his only income is Social Security.

"My check is only $1,014, and I'm on disability," Sapp said.

While some neighbors purchased new air conditioning units, Sapp said he relies on fans and a portable A/C unit, which he limits to two hours of daily use to manage energy costs.

Dana Milson, president of Town Park Village, No. 1, Inc., said in text messages to CBS News Miami that the property is struggling with maintenance because of non-payments.

"Mr. Sapp and those 2-3 additional adults who are gainfully employed refuse to pay $1,300 a month in rent for over two years," Milson said. "The property is struggling because of those non-payments to fix needed repairs. If we received regular payments, we would be able to fix, replace, and/or repair any maintenance issues. These people claim they are homeowners. Homeowners pay a contractor for their repairs in their place. Money fixes those problems."

Sapp believes the management's response is linked to his previous eviction case. He says his lawyer plans to present the maintenance issue to the judge who oversaw that case.

For now, Sapp remains in his home. "I can just take it day by day," he said.