An overturned fuel truck forced officials to close both sides of U.S. 1, also known as the Overseas Highway, in the Florida Keys early Tuesday morning.

Few details have been released, but the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said both sides of the highway were closed near mile marker 59.

An overturned fuel truck forced officials to shut down the Overseas Highway in the Florida Keys on Tuesday morning. Monroe County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said there is no estimated time of reopening the highway.

It's unknown if injuries were reported.

No other information was released.