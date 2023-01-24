Watch CBS News
Oscar nominations announced; 'Everything Everywhere' leads list

By KCAL-News Staff

AP

This image released by A24 Films shows, from left, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in a scene from, "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning by actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams in Beverly Hills.

The multiverse-skipping sci-fi indie hit "Everything Everywhere All at Once" led nominations to the 95th Academy Awards as Hollywood heaped honors on big-screen spectacles like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" a year after a streaming service won best picture for the first time.  

The nominees for best picture are: "All Quiet on the Western Front"; Avatar: The Way of Water"; "The Banshees of Inisherin"; "Elvis"; "Everything Everywhere All at Once"; "The Fabelmans"; "Tár"; "Top Gun: Maverick"; "Triangle of Sadness"; "Women Talking."

The nominees for best actress are: Ana de Armas, "Blonde"; Cate Blanchett, "Tár"; Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie"; Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"; Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

The nominees for best actor: Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"; Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"; Austin Butler, "Elvis"; Bill Nighy, "Living"; Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"  

The nominees for best supporting actress are: Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"; Hong Chau, "The Whale"; Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"; Jamie Lee Curtis, ""Everything Everywhere All at Once"; Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

The nominees for best supporting actor are: Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"; Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"; Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"; Barry Keoghan, "Banshees of Inisherin"; Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once."  

The nominees for original screenplay are: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"; "The Banshees of Inisherin"; "The Fabelmans"; "Tár"; "Triangle of Sadness."

The nominees for international film are: "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany); "Argentina, 1985" (Argentina); "Close" (Belgium); "EO" (Poland); "The Quiet Girl" (Ireland).  

The nominees for best original score are: Volker Bertelmann, "All Quiet on the Western Front"; Justin Hurwitz, "Babylon"; Carter Burwell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"; Son Lux, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"; John Williams, "The Fabelmans."  

The nominees for best animated film are: "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"; "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"; "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"; "The Sea Beast"; "Turning Red."  

Cinematography: All Quiet on the Western Front; Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths; Elvis; Empire of Light; Tár

Costume Design: Babylon; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Elvis; Everything Everywhere All at Once; Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Directing: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin; Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once; Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans; Todd Field, Tár; Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Documentary Feature Film: All That Breathes; All the Beauty and the Bloodshed; Fire of Love; A House Made of Splinters; Navalny

Documentary Short Film: The Elephant Whisperers; Haulout; How Do You Measure a Year?; The Martha Mitchell Effect; Stranger at the Gate

Film Editing: The Banshees of Inisherin; Elvis; Everything Everywhere All at Once; Tár; Top Gun: Maverick;

International Feature Film: All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany; Argentina, 1985, Argentina; Close, Belgium; EO, Poland; The Quiet Girl, Ireland

Makeup and Hairstyling: All Quiet on the Western Front; The Batman; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Elvis; The Whale

Music (Original Song): "Applause" from Tell It like a Woman; "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick; "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; "Naatu Naatu" from RRR; "This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Production Design: All Quiet on the Western Front; Avatar: The Way of Water; Babylon; Elvis; The Fabelmans

Animated Short Film: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse; The Flying Sailor; Ice Merchants; My Year of Dicks; An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Live Action Short Film: An Irish Goodbye; Ivalu; Le Pupille; Night Ride; The Red Suitcase

Sound: All Quiet on the Western Front; Avatar: The Way of Water; The Batman; Elvis; Top Gun: Maverick

Visual Effects: All Quiet on the Western Front; Avatar: The Way of Water; The Batman; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Top Gun: Maverick

Writing (Adapted Screenplay): All Quiet on the Western Front; Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery; Living; Top Gun: Maverick Women Talking

Nominations were announced from the academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills.  

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

January 24, 2023

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

