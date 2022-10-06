Orlando Freefall ride to be torn down
MIAMI – The world's tallest drop ride will be torn down after a teenager fell to his death.
The Orlando Freefall ride has been closed since March.
14-year-old Tyre Sampson wasn't properly secured into the ride and fell to his death.
The ride had been open for just a few months before the tragic incident.
CBS4 is working to learn when the ride will be torn down.
