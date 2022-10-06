Orlando Freefall ride to be torn down

Orlando Freefall amusement park ride to be torn down

Orlando Freefall amusement park ride to be torn down

Orlando Freefall amusement park ride to be torn down

MIAMI – The world's tallest drop ride will be torn down after a teenager fell to his death.

The Orlando Freefall ride has been closed since March.

14-year-old Tyre Sampson wasn't properly secured into the ride and fell to his death.

The ride had been open for just a few months before the tragic incident.

CBS4 is working to learn when the ride will be torn down.