Orioles acquire lefty pitcher Trevor Rogers from the Miami Marlins

The Baltimore Orioles added another starting pitcher before Tuesday's trade deadline, acquiring left-hander Trevor Rogers from the Miami Marlins for infielder Connor Norby and outfielder Kyle Stowers.

The 26-year-old Rogers was 2-9 with a 4.53 ERA this season for the Marlins. He joins a Baltimore rotation that already added Zach Eflin from Tampa Bay.

Rogers has lowered his ERA by over a run since the start of June.

"Nine or 10 really good starts his last times out," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "Always looking for starting pitching, and hopefully he can help us down the stretch."

Baltimore entered Tuesday with a half-game lead in the AL East, but injuries to Kyle Bradish, John Means and Tyler Wells left the team needing starting pitching for this year and beyond. Eflin is under contract through the 2025 season.

Since posting a 2.64 ERA in 2021, Rogers hasn't had one under 4.00. As a lefty, he may be a good fit for Baltimore, with its deep wall in left field.

"Definitely left-handed starting pitching is really important here. We haven't had a lot of it," Hyde said. "Teams try to line up their left-handed starters against us. Usually the first guy or two out of the bullpen — we're a left-handed lineup, but teams try to line up their left-handed relievers to face us."

The Orioles did add some right-handed bats before the deadline, acquiring outfielder Eloy Jiménez from the Chicago White Sox and outfielder Austin Slater from the Cincinnati Reds. They also traded for Gregory Soto, the second reliever they've obtained from Philadelphia in the last few days along with Seranthony Domínguez.

"We added a couple of right-handed hitters. That was important to give us more options against left-handed pitching," Hyde said after the Orioles beat Toronto 6-2. "Seranthony tonight, you saw him. Soto is someone we've seen for a while and has pitched the back end of games. And it's a great arm from the left side."

Norby and Stowers both have some big league experience, but each faced obstacles to playing time because the Orioles have so much position-player depth. Baltimore held onto its three prospects ranked in the top 15 by MLB Pipeline — middle infielder Jackson Holliday, catcher Samuel Basallo and corner infielder Coby Mayo.