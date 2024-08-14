Ordinance limits docking options for Miami Beach boaters

New ordinance limits use of docks for Miami Beach boaters

MIAMI - A new Miami Beach ordinance prevents boaters from docking at Maurice Gibb Memorial Park and people who live on boats are not thrilled about it.

Todd's boat is his house. His dingy is his car. It's how he gets to shore.

He picked us up behind the convention center because he can't use the docks at the park.

A new city ordinance took effect August 3 banning people from parking boats there or picking or dropping people off. The city commission passed it unanimously. But Todd still has to come to shore to get groceries.

"I tie it up to this wall," Todd said. "And I risk the chance of getting caught by code enforcement."

City Commissioner David Suarez is a sponsor of the ordinance. He says the park isn't designed for how people are using it.

"It's for launching or retrieving vessels. It's not a marina it's not a pickup and drop off point," Suarez said. "Unfortunately it's been abused by everyone on the water including illegal charters."

And he said there are too many derelict boats on the water already. He showed CBS News Miami some of them.

"This will never run," Suarez said about a derelict boat in the water.

Suarez says there are more accommodating places to park your boat if you need to run errands on land, such as a marina.

"There's staff, there's infrastructure and most importantly there's insurance that can cover any issues that might happen," Suarez said.

Todd says what he thought was a simple life just got harder. But he doesn't know how to adjust to it yet.

"To go see my doctor today I had to break the ordinance," Todd said. "To pick you up, I had to break the ordinance."

Suarez says the city will give warnings for now, if someone picks people up or drops them off at the park. But in about a month the city will start fining people.

Repeat offenders will see higher fines and potentially jail time. Suarez says if you leave your boat at the park, it will be towed.