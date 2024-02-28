Opa-Locka officer Johane Taylor arrested 2nd time in 1 year on multiple charges, sources say

Johane Hendrik Taylor Jr. Miami-Dade Corrections Department

OPA-LOCKA — Per multiple sources, CBS News Miami has learned Opa-Locka officer Johane Hendrick Taylor Jr. has been arrested for the second time in one year on multiple charges on Wednesday afternoon.

He's currently in the custody of the Broward Sheriff's Office, and sources tell CBS News Miami he's on the way or has already been booked in Broward County Jail. Sources say the alleged offenses took place in Opa-Locka, and he will eventually be transferred to TGK in Miami-Dade County.

Sources tell CBS News Miami that Taylor is currently suspended with pay pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation. He's the brother of the current Opa-locka Mayor, John Taylor, Jr. Their mother, Myra Taylor, also served as mayor on and off for 10 years.

His previous arrest was on February 28th, 2023, on domestic abuse charges. The allegations were that he assaulted his wife and children. Court records show the case was disposed of. The documents only indicated the prosecution no longer wished to proceed with the case on July 26th, 2023.

The previous allegations against Taylor go back as far as 2014. A Miramar Police report stated that his wife alleged in one incident in their child's bedroom that Taylor "threw his body on her to bring her down... hit her on her sides, back, and legs."

In 2017, shortly after they were married, the victim alleged another physical altercation.

According to that police report, in 2020 at New Beginnings Church, the victim claims Taylor "dragged" her out of their vehicle with their three kids inside it, and "threw her onto the floor and began hitting her on her face and sides."

In that report, the victim alleged in 2022, she tried to call off their marriage. She claimed Taylor attacked her and broke at least one of her ribs.

The report also stated that on January 28th, 2023, the victim alleged Taylor threatened her with his personal handgun and put a gun to her head.

The victim also alleged he physically harmed their three kids, according to the Miramar Police report, with the maternal grandmother telling detectives she saw the defendant hit their eldest child with a vacuum cleaner.