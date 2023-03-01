Watch CBS News
Opa-locka police officer arrested on aggravaged assault, battery charges

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - An Opa-locka police officer was arrested on domestic abuse charges.

Johane Taylor is accused of physically attacking a woman he was married to for years. He also reportedly threatened her with his gun.

The woman told police that she feared for her life.

"The defendant allegedly told the victim that if she called the police and he lost his job, he would make sure that she paid for it," according to his arrest report.

Taylor is also accused of physically abusing her three children.

He is facing several charges including felony battery and aggravated child abuse. 

First published on March 1, 2023 / 11:55 AM

