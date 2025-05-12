One person injured in shooting outside Fort Lauderdale bar and grill

One person injured in shooting outside Fort Lauderdale bar and grill

One person was injured in a shooting outside a Fort Lauderdale bar and grill early Monday morning.

Police around 4 a.m., officers were sent to the Lounge 8IV Bar and Grill at State Road 84 and SW 10 Avenue after they received word of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found several vehicles that had been damaged and two people were detained.

Investigators said it appears the shooting began in the bar's parking lot and continued into the roadway.

Police said while they didn't find anyone who was injured, they did find evidence "consistent with someone being struck."

A short time later they were made aware that a person injured in the shooting had arrived at a hospital in Tamarac with non-life-threatening injuries.