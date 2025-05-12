Watch CBS News
One person injured in shooting outside Fort Lauderdale bar and grill

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
One person was injured in a shooting outside a Fort Lauderdale bar and grill early Monday morning.

Police around 4 a.m., officers were sent to the Lounge 8IV Bar and Grill at State Road 84 and SW 10 Avenue after they received word of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found several vehicles that had been damaged and two people were detained.

Investigators said it appears the shooting began in the bar's parking lot and continued into the roadway.  

Police said while they didn't find anyone who was injured, they did find evidence "consistent with someone being struck."

A short time later they were made aware that a person injured in the shooting had arrived at a hospital in Tamarac with non-life-threatening injuries. 

