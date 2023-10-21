Watch CBS News
One person dead after early morning wrong-way crash in Miramar

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

MIRAMAR — One person is dead following a wrong-way crash on U.S. Highway 27 early Saturday morning.

Around 5:50 a.m., Miramar Police officers responded to reports of a crash near the 2000 block of US-27. According to police, the first vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes and collided head-on with the second vehicle that was traveling north in the northbound lanes.

The driver of the second vehicle died on impact while their passenger was transported to a local hospital. Meanwhile, the driver of the wrong-way vehicle was not injured.

US-27 northbound is currently being diverted at Krome Avenue as the scene is still active with officers still investigating the cause of the crash.

