One-on-One with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

MIAMI — Jim devotes the entire half hour to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava who faces a half-dozen challengers in next month's primary election.

While the race is officially nonpartisan, party politics are an element of campaigning in 2024, and four of the candidates running against Levine Cava are Republicans.

The mayoral race will end with the primary if Levine Cava can secure more than 50% of the vote. The primary comes at a time when the Mayor is facing controversy on a number of fronts.

Jim and Levine Cava discuss, among other things, the ongoing mess at Miami International Airport, trash collection and fees, and the county budget.

Guest: Mayor Daniella Levine Cava/Miami-Dade County