One-on-one with Laura Kelley

By Jim DeFede

Jim introduces us to the new chairperson of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party. Laura Kelley was elected to that position following the thumping Miami-Dade County took in the November general election. Donald Trump's blowout win in Miami-Dade ushered a wave of Republican candidates into newly created constitutional offices like sheriff and property appraiser. Jim and his guest discuss, among other things, why Miami-Dade went "red" and the future of the Democratic Party in the county.

Guest: Laura Kelley/Chair, Miami-Dade Democratic Party

Jim DeFede
