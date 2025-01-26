One-on-one with Florida senator and minority leader Jason Pizzo

MIAMI — Jim talks to Florida Senator and Minority Leader Jason Pizzo, who represents Democratic voters in Miami-Dade County about the special legislative session, requested by Governor Ron DeSantis and scheduled to begin this coming Monday.

It was called to discuss immigration relative to the Trump administration's immigration agenda. The two will also discuss what might also be addressed in the special session..

Guest: State Sen. Jason Pizzo/(D) Miami-Dade/Minority Leader