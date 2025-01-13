Woman dies in tractor-trailers crash on the Turnpike near Miami Gardens

MIAMI - One person was killed Monday in a crash involving two tractor-trailers on the Florida Turnpike near Miami Gardens.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes near the NW 199 St. and Hard Rock Stadium exit.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a white tractor-trailer collided with a black Nissan sedan and then another tractor-trailer. A woman in one of the tractor-trailers was ejected from the cab upon impact and tragically died after landing on the road, authorities said.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several lanes were closed to traffic on the Turnpike for the accident investigation and removal of the vehicles. The closures caused traffic to back up for miles.

Earlier on Monday, another woman died after she was struck by a vehicle when she exited her car to check the damages caused by crash she was involved in on I-95 near Oakland Park, officials said.