Person found dead, another hurt outside WaWa; shooting 3 miles away

MIAMI - One person died and another was taken to a hospital in critical condition after they were found at a WaWa gas station from a shooting about three miles away in Southwest Dade County

At 9 p.m. Sunday, responded to a report two people were inside a car outside a Wawa at 112th Avenue and 248th Street.

Forty-minutes earlier, police had a ShotSpotter alert in the area of 265th Street and 138th Court but when they got there they didn't find anyone.

Just a little while later a car with the two victims in bad shape turned up at the gas station.

A good Samaritan flagged down police who rushed in to help, police said.

Officers went to that vehicle and attempted to render aid to those victims, but one of those victims was pronounced deceased on scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The other victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical but stable condition.

"There is no subject description at this time, however we do believe this is an isolated incident, and the shooting did not occur at this gas station," Detective Andre Martin told CBS News Miami. "Our detectives are asking for any tips of anyone who may have seen anything involving this vehicle or the shooting.