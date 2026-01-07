One airlifted after postal truck crash in Southwest Miami‑Dade, authorities say

Authorities are investigating a serious crash in Southwest Miami‑Dade involving a postal truck that ended up wedged between trees.

The crash happened on Wednesday near Southwest 162nd Avenue, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Miami‑Dade Fire Rescue said one person was ejected in the collision and airlifted to a trauma center.

It remains unclear whether that person was the postal worker or someone from another vehicle. The extent of the injuries has not been released.

Mail scattered across roadway

Chopper 4 captured a bird's‑eye view of the damaged postal truck, its rear dented and crumpled, as crews worked to clear debris.

Cameras also captured a black Ford F‑150 pickup truck on a flatbed tow truck with its airbags deployed and its front end smashed.

Cause of crash still unknown

At this time, authorities have not said what caused the accident.

The investigation remains active.

CBS News Miami will provide updates as more information becomes available.