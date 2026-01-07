Watch CBS News
Local News

One airlifted after postal truck crash in Southwest Miami‑Dade, authorities say

By
Chelsea Jones
Chelsea Jones
 Read Full Bio
Chelsea Jones,
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

Authorities are investigating a serious crash in Southwest Miami‑Dade involving a postal truck that ended up wedged between trees.

The crash happened on Wednesday near Southwest 162nd Avenue, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Miami‑Dade Fire Rescue said one person was ejected in the collision and airlifted to a trauma center.

It remains unclear whether that person was the postal worker or someone from another vehicle. The extent of the injuries has not been released.

Mail scattered across roadway

Chopper 4 captured a bird's‑eye view of the damaged postal truck, its rear dented and crumpled, as crews worked to clear debris. 

Cameras also captured a black Ford F‑150 pickup truck on a flatbed tow truck with its airbags deployed and its front end smashed. 

Cause of crash still unknown

At this time, authorities have not said what caused the accident. 

The investigation remains active.

CBS News Miami will provide updates as more information becomes available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue