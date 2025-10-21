Once the "Grand Lady" of Hollywood, historic beach resort now sits empty as its fate hangs in the balance

Once a glittering jewel of South Florida's coastline, the Historic Hollywood Beach Resort now stands quiet behind chain-link fencing, its grand past fading into uncertainty.

The nearly century-old landmark is now deserted and its future is unclear.

A grand beginning with historic roots

Built in 1925 by Hollywood founder Joseph Young, the 500-room resort was the first of its kind in Broward County. Locals affectionately dubbed it "The Grand Lady," and for decades it was the heart of Hollywood Beach.

"Back in the early 90s there was an arcade over here. I used to come here and play," said longtime resident Greg Domas, who recalls fond memories of the once-bustling site.

During World War II, the hotel was used as a naval training school and later became home to the Florida Bible College. Its storied history is a far cry from the silence that now surrounds it.

An empty icon on the oceanfront

For about a year, the Hollywood Beach Resort has been vacant after being declared unsafe for occupancy. A tall fence now surrounds the property, keeping out curious onlookers and former guests alike.

"This hotel is sitting here with an ownership that has not submitted formal plans to the city, so we can't comment on if we're for or against anything," said Clive Taylor, president of the Hollywood Historical Society. "We are in a state of limbo, just like somebody who is on life support."

CBS News Miami reached out to the property's owners for comment but was unable to make contact.

Preservation hopes clash with redevelopment dreams

Taylor is leading efforts to preserve the resort, calling it a vital piece of Hollywood's identity.

"If Palm Beach gets to have their Breakers preserved and saved, if Miami gets to have their Biltmore, doesn't Hollywood deserve to have our signature hotel restored and preserved and opened up again for the public to enjoy?" Taylor said.

Not everyone shares that vision. Some residents, like Domas, say it might be time to move on.

"Maybe a new hotel or something," Domas said.

The city looks toward the future

As Hollywood celebrates its 100th anniversary, Taylor says the timing couldn't be more critical.

"There just isn't another building that is more important right now in this moment in time, on the 100th anniversary of our city, than the Hollywood Beach Hotel," he said. "We hope that it doesn't disappear from the landscape."

A spokesperson for the City of Hollywood said the property's owners are currently working together and that the city is "excited for what the future holds for the historic structure."

Whether that future involves restoration or redevelopment remains to be seen—but for now, the "Grand Lady" of Hollywood Beach waits in silence, her fate resting somewhere between history and hope.