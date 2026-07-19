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Oliver Larkin, running as a Democratic Socialist, hoping to beat Congressman Jared Moskowitz

By
Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."
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Jim DeFede

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In recent weeks, we have seen a handful of incumbents lose to a growing wave of candidates who identify themselves as Democratic Socialists.

Congressman Dan Goldman in New York and Congresswoman Diane DeGette in Colorado lost their primaries to two candidates who had the backing of New York City Mayor Zoran Mandami, Bernie Sanders, and others on the far left.

Here in South Florida, two-term Democratic congressman Jared Moskowitz is facing his own challenge from the left by Oliver Larkin, a union organizer who is attacking Moskowitz for being too moderate.

Larkin spoke this week to CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede.

"I'm running because growing up in the city of Fort Lauderdale in South Florida, I care deeply about our state, and I've been very disturbed by the direction, not only by the direction of the Republican Party, but of Democrats like Congressman Moskowitz, who have failed to stand up adequately and fight for the issues that I believe South Floridians deserve," Larkin explained. "I'm really filling the gap of the candidate that I wanted to see in 2024 and the candidate that I wasn't sure would materialize if I didn't step forward myself. So as a first-time candidate, but a longtime progressive organizer, I'm running as the natural extension of the activism that I've engaged in for South Florida and for the Democratic Party over the greater part of the last 10 years."

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