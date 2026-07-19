1-on-1 with Oliver Larkin In recent weeks, we have seen a handful of incumbents lose to a growing wave of candidates who identify themselves as Democratic Socialists. Congressman Dan Goldman in New York and Congresswoman Diane DeGette in Colorado lost their primaries to two candidates who had the backing of New York City Mayor Zoran Mandami, Bernie Sanders, and others on the far left. Here in South Florida, two-term Democratic congressman Jared Moskowitz is facing his own challenge from the left by Oliver Larkin, a union organizer who is attacking Moskowitz for being too moderate.