Ohio police release video of person of interest in killing of dentist and his wife

Police in Ohio on Monday released footage of a person of interest who was seen walking near the home of Spencer and Monique Tepe around the time the dentist and his wife were killed on Dec. 30, 2025.

Investigators believe Spencer, 37, and Monique, 39, were fatally shot between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Tuesday in their home located in the Near East Side neighborhood of downtown Columbus, local police said. The person of interest was captured on surveillance camera in an alley near the Tepe's residence during the same timeframe.

"We have received and are continuing to receive numerous tips from the community, which our detectives are following up on," Columbus Division of Police said on social media, urging community members to contact authorities if they recognize the person in the video.

Police in Ohio released footage of a person of interest who was seen walking near the home of Spencer and Monique Tepe around the time the dentist and his wife were killed. Columbus Police

The footage shows the person in a dark, hooded top and lighter color pants, walking with their hands in their pockets. The person of interest's face cannot be seen and no other information was provided.

Officers were dispatched to the Tepe's home in the late morning of Dec. 30 for a welfare check, according to a statement from the Columbus Division of Police. When they arrived, they found Spencer and Monique Tepe dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators said no weapons were found at the scene and there were no signs of forced entry. Two children, a 1-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl, were found inside the home uninjured.

Spencer and Monique Tepe Rob Misleh

In a statement released by the family last week, loved ones described Spencer and Monique Tepe as devoted parents and partners whose lives were centered on service, family and community.

"We are heartbroken beyond words," the statement said. "While no outcome can ever undo this loss, our family is committed to seeing this tragedy fully and fairly brought to justice, and to honoring Spencer and Monique by protecting the future of the children they loved so deeply."