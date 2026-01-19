Ohio, Michigan tourists killed outside Central Florida rental home in triple shooting; neighbor arrested

Three tourists were shot and killed Saturday outside a rental home in Central Florida over the weekend in what authorities described as a random attack, and a neighbor has been arrested, according to Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

The incident took place near Kissimmee, where the Walt Disney World theme parks are located, and just south of Orlando.

Deputies were called to a reported shooting at about 12:14 p.m. Saturday at a rental home at 296 Indian Point Circle in the Indian Point subdivision near Kissimmee. When deputies arrived, they found three men lying in front of the home with gunshot wounds. All three were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Victims identified as Michigan, Ohio tourists

The victims were identified as Robert Lewis Kraft, 70, of Holland, Michigan; Douglas Joseph Kraft, 68, of Columbus, Ohio; and James John Puchan, 69, of Columbus, Ohio, authorities said during a news conference Sunday, according to Orlando CBS affiliate WKMG.

Sheriff Christopher Blackmon said the men were tourists staying at the rental home and were stranded there because of car trouble.

Blackmon said the group originally included four men, but one had left the day before the shooting. Robert and Douglas Kraft were brothers, and Douglas Kraft was the twin of the fourth man who had already departed.

"This was completely random," Blackmon said during the news conference. "There was no conflict between these people. It just happened to be the person who lived next door."

Suspect arrested, prior contact with law enforcement revealed

Investigators said the suspect, 29-year-old Ahmad Jihad Bojeh, lives next door to the rental property and was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. Authorities said Bojeh ran back to his home after the gunfire, where deputies detained him and recovered two firearms. Investigators are working to determine which weapon, if any, was used in the killings.

Bojeh was booked into the Osceola County Jail and is expected to face three counts of first-degree murder.

Ahmad Jihad Bojeh. Osceola County Sheriff's Office

According to WKMG, Blackmon confirmed that Bojeh was known to law enforcement before Saturday's shooting and had been the subject of numerous calls for service in the area.

Court records cited by WKMG show Bojeh was arrested in 2021 after allegedly firing a gun at a person and at random vehicles in a Kissimmee gas station parking lot. He was later acquitted by reason of insanity.

WKMG reported that neighbors described the shooting as sudden and terrifying, with several saying the randomness of the attack has left them fearful.

In a joint statement released Monday, the victims' families confirmed the deaths and described the men as beloved husbands, fathers, grandfathers, brothers and friends, saying they are facing an "unexpected and unimaginable pain."