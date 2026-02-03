Ohio fugitive accused of embezzling $700,000 found living in Miami after 18 years on the run

An Ohio fugitive who had been on the run for almost two decades was arrested Monday by a U.S. Marshals team in Miami.

Craig Scanlon, 68, was convicted in federal court of mail fraud, money laundering, and transporting stolen property across state lines in 2001. The U.S. Marshals say he embezzled money and defrauded clients out of nearly $700,000.

Disappeared during supervised release

Scanlon served 46 months in prison and was ordered to complete three years of federal supervised release. While on supervised release in 2007, he ran off and has not been seen since, according to authorities.

Over the years, investigators followed leads across Ohio, Florida, and Texas.

Tracked down in Miami Beach

A few weeks ago, investigators with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force believed they had found Scanlon living and working in Miami Beach. They eventually located him working as a personal trainer and hotel manager in the 6500 block of Collins Avenue.

Authorities say he was also living in the hotel he managed, using the fake name August Brooke. He later admitted his real identity as Craig Scanlon.

Marshals praise long‑term effort

"Incredible work by investigators here in Ohio, as well as in Florida, led to the ultimate capture of a fugitive who thought he could disappear under a fake name and life in the Miami sun. The Marshals Service will not stop looking for fugitives, no matter how long and how far they run," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.