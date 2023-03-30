Officers capture, remove alligator from intersection in Tampa

MIAMI - Body camera footage from police shows proof of how officers have to be ready for anything.

But not to jump on top of an alligator, right?

Officers from the Tampa Police Department had their hands full when the call came in Wednesday morning that there was a large alligator roaming the streets.

The nine-foot reptile started hissing and snapping as officers approached. But the officers managed to get the job done and wrangled the alligator safely.

Later, the alligator was relocated to a more suitable area.