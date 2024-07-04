Off-duty Broward Sheriff's Office deputy killed in Sunrise motorcycle crash

FORT LAUDERDALE — An off-duty deputy with the Broward Sheriff's Office died in a motorcycle crash in Sunrise on Thursday.

The International Union of Police Associations announced on Instagram that Anthony Zahorovsky, 27, was killed in the accident.

"Anthony's loss is deeply felt by all of us," the IUPA shared. "As a colleague, friend, and family member, he touched many lives."

The crash happened right before 12:20 p.m. in the area of North Pine Road at Northwest 44th Street.

CBS News Miami has reached out to BSO and Sunrise Police for more information. The circumstances of the accident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest updates.