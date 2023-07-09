BSO: Domestic incident in Broward County leaves man dead, woman critically injured
OAKLAND PARK -- Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating after a domestic incident turned deadly early Sunday morning.
Broward officials responded to the domestic incident and found a woman suffering gun shot wounds.
The woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A statement from Broward officials stated a man had barricaded himself inside the residence where he sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and died on scene.
The Broward Sheriff's Office is currently investigating.
