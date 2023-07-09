Watch CBS News
Local News

BSO: Domestic incident in Broward County leaves man dead, woman critically injured

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

OAKLAND PARK -- Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating after a domestic incident turned deadly early Sunday morning. 

Broward officials responded to the domestic incident and found a woman suffering gun shot wounds.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.   

A statement from Broward officials stated a man had barricaded himself inside the residence where he sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and died on scene.  

The Broward Sheriff's Office is currently investigating.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 9, 2023 / 12:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.