BSO: Domestic incident in Broward County leaves man dead, woman critically injured

OAKLAND PARK -- Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating after a domestic incident turned deadly early Sunday morning.

Broward officials responded to the domestic incident and found a woman suffering gun shot wounds.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A statement from Broward officials stated a man had barricaded himself inside the residence where he sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and died on scene.

The Broward Sheriff's Office is currently investigating.