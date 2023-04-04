Oakland Park wants free fleet of shuttles, courtesy of Broward County

MIAMI - The City of Oakland Park wants its own community shuttle to carry people around town without costing the municipality a dime.

Broward County taxpayers would foot the bill and perhaps deliver key connections some struggle without.

It is hardly the biggest splash, but Oakland Park plans to bring small buses where a similar service failed in the past is a priority.

"We want to have a more walkable community, walkable city and use shuttles more and the commuter train coming down the road," Mayor Aisha Gordon said. "I think the funding sources that we have in mind and the funding sources that we would look into to try to acquire will certainly help us to defray the cost and keep the shuttle financially sustainable."

Mayor Gordon thinks her city's planned developments will need fewer cars on the road with taxpayers ready to cash in on a ballot measure passed in 2018.

Back then, county taxpayers approved the Penny for Transportation program to increase connectivity and improve transit service. That program also provides funding for community shuttles.

Of Broward County's 31 municipalities, 18 currently have community shuttles, according to Broward County Transit.

The shuttle in Fort Lauderdale serves John Gooding, who can no longer drive after suffering a heart attack followed by a stroke.

"I lost my vision so I can basically see with one eye and it's difficult," he said. "We have to have (the shuttle) for so many of the people that can't drive or the poor. We (need to) have some form of transportation and the shuttle is exactly what we need."

Gooding settled in Fort Lauderdale because the city's free shuttle takes him to appointments, shopping and helps him live less isolated. Oakland Park leaders want the same. They also think it will help grow the city.

In 2009, Oakland Park's shuttle served fewer than seven riders an hour causing authorities to shutter the program. In March, the city applied for county funds to launch a re-start that would connect downtown to city hall, city parks, Prospect Plaza, Main Street, grocery stores and Coral Ridge Mall.

While BCT is still analyzing the city's application, authorities see no problem so far, according to a BCT spokesperson. If approved, Oakland Park would have a shuttle in 2024.

"I certainly think it would be a benefit not just here in Oakland Park but it would help connect us to other cities that's adjacent to us located here in Broward County," Mayor Gordon said.