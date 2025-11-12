Oakland Park cuts ribbon on new city hall as growth reshapes downtown

Wednesday marked another milestone for an evolving Oakland Park, as the city officially cut the ribbon on its new city hall.

The commission chambers and city offices are now housed within the brand-new Sky building on Dixie Highway. City hall is connected to an apartment high-rise that is about one-third full.

"I gotta tell you Oakland Park has been on the move," said Mayor Tim Lonergan.

Public-private partnership anchors downtown growth

Besides Sky – which is a public-private partnership – the city has a 15-year lease with the developer. Oakland Park has also built a new firehouse and dog park. The old city hall on Dixie Highway is being demolished to make way for another apartment building with retail space.

"We are turning into a destination versus drive-through city," Lonergan said.

Downtown split by Dixie and rail tracks

The new downtown is split on either side of Dixie Highway and the railroad tracks. The city's goal is to secure a Brightline rail station.

Units in the new Sky apartment building start at $2,200 for a studio, but reduced-cost workforce housing is available.

Residents and businesses drawn to city

Makayla Williams, who moved here two years ago, was spotted dropping off résumés at new downtown businesses.

"It's cheaper to live here. Gas is cheaper. And the people are fun," she said.

The city is attracting new businesses and residents. The population is now more than 45,000.

Housing and business options expand

Houses are often cheaper than in nearby Fort Lauderdale and Wilton Manors.

Mainstays like Funky Buddha Brewery in the downtown business area continue to bring in weekend crowds.

West Side residents will see a new library and community center in the future. There are also plans for another public-private venture to build a firehouse combined with a storage facility.

Centennial celebration on the horizon

All the change comes in anticipation of the city's centennial celebration set for 2029.

"This is our vision and we are unique Oakland Park," Lonergan said.