The Broward Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man seen on surveillance video throwing an object through a window at an Oakland Park dental office, causing more than $3,000 in damage.

Surveillance footage shows the man crossing the street holding an object before hurling it through a rear window of the practice at 3400 NE 12th Ave.

Dr. Max Zaslavsky, the dentist who owns the office, said the incident occurred in October and that the object thrown was a piece of a parking stump. The impact destroyed an outer impact window and shattered an interior window.

Investigators said the suspect walked south toward a nearby post office following the incident.

Zaslavsky told authorities he believes the vandalism was an act of retaliation from a disgruntled patient whom staff had confronted over suspected credit card fraud. Following the confrontation, the practice began receiving negative online reviews. Zaslavsky also noted he believes the same individual had previously parked outside the practice wearing a mask.

The incident has left Zaslavsky shaken and fearful for his workplace.

"I'm concerned for the safety of my staff," Zaslavsky said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding the incident is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers anonymously at 954-493-TIPS (8477).