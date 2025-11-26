Oakland Park warns of appliance thefts in empty homes

Oakland Park is alerting residents to be aware of thieves who are targeting empty houses for sale and stealing appliances.

Neal Wiseman, who has been a realtor for nearly 30 years in Broward County, has seen it happen.

"They are taking them in and out in 20 minutes, pulling up with a box truck," he said.

One home in Oakland Park had $10,000 worth of appliances stolen.

Appliances stolen and resold online

The thieves have stolen ovens, refrigerators, microwaves, and dishwashers. Wiseman thinks they are sold on internet sites.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said that besides Oakland Park, two homes in West Park were hit last month.

"I think technology has made it easy for low-end burglars to go about doing this," Wiseman said.

Security tips for homeowners

Wiseman said burglars frequently break in through back doors and recommends putting a rod in a slider to prevent access. He said surveillance cameras can help too.

He also said he recommends doing "virtual stagings," so when the property is listed online, and thieves are searching, it looks like somebody's home.

"A lot of houses are flipped, and these houses have new appliances — sometimes with the tags still on," he said.

Deputies urge vigilance

BSO also recommends sellers lock the property, install a security system, alert neighbors when they aren't there, and keep the house well-lit.

If you see suspicious activity, call 911.