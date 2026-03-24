Report alleges unsafe conditions for nursery workers in South Florida, drawing response from major plant supplier

A new report released by South Florida advocacy groups is raising concerns about working conditions in the region's plant nursery industry, alleging that many workers face low wages and hazardous environments while producing plants sold nationwide.

The 32-page report, titled "The Human Cost of House Plants," is based on a 2024 survey of more than 300 nursery workers in Miami-Dade County, many of whom work in Homestead. Advocates contend the findings reveal troubling conditions behind an industry that supplies plants and flowers to major retailers across the country.

"What people across the country don't know is the labor conditions behind those plants and flowers," said Oscar Londoño, director of WeCount, one of the organizations behind the report.

During a demonstration tied to the report's release, former and current nursery workers carried houseplants and chanted in Spanish, "Plants don't grow by themselves," highlighting the labor behind the industry.

Workers who participated in the survey described what they say are difficult and, at times, unsafe conditions. "In many nurseries, we immigrant workers who cultivate the plants are facing a crisis of abuse, mistreatment, and exploitation every day," said nursery worker Ana Mejía.

Another former worker, Tomás Francisco, noted the job often required long hours in physically demanding positions. "We had to work crouched for long periods," he said, adding that breaks were limited.

According to the report's findings, 86% of respondents reported experiencing illness or workplace accidents, including heat stress and pesticide exposure. More than 32% said they did not have access to water at work. Over 60% said they had never received paid sick leave.

The report references Costa Farms, a major South Florida-based company that produces and supplies plants to large retailers, alleging the company lobbied against local heat protection measures for outdoor workers in 2023.

Costa Farms issued a statement in response to the report

In a statement to CBS News Miami, Costa Farms said worker safety is a priority. "We know our most important resource is our team," the company said. "It's our mission to provide a safe, healthy working environment for everyone in the Costa Farms family." The company also stated that it maintains an "industry-leading safety record," offers year-round worker training, and operates an on-site medical clinic with a full-time nurse. It added that its heat protection policies align with proposed federal OSHA guidelines.

Advocates are now calling on large growers and retailers to adopt stronger labor protections through a campaign known as "Planting Justice," which seeks to secure fair wages, safer working conditions, and expanded worker rights.

The issue comes amid broader changes in Florida law. In 2024, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation that prohibits cities and counties from creating their own heat exposure protections for outdoor workers—a move critics say limits local efforts to address extreme working conditions.

Organizers behind the report say they hope it will serve as a tool to push for industry-wide reforms and raise awareness among consumers. "The plants many Americans bring into their homes may come at a human cost—one they say should not be ignored," the report concludes.