NTSB releasing more preliminary info in fiery landing of RED Air flight

MIAMI – The National Transportation Safety Board is releasing more preliminary information in the fiery landing of a RED Air flight.

According to the report, the left main landing gear failed shortly after landing on the runway.

This happened about a month ago at Miami International Airport.

Air traffic control reported that the plane's approach to the runway was normal and the landing was smooth. That is until the left main gear collapsed and the plane careened off the runway and caught fire.

Four passengers were hurt out of 130 passengers and 10 crew members.

The digital flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder are being investigated.