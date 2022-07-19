Watch CBS News
Local News

NTSB releasing more preliminary info in fiery landing of RED Air flight

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

NTSB releasing more preliminary info in fiery landing of RED Air flight
NTSB releasing more preliminary info in fiery landing of RED Air flight 00:36

MIAMI – The National Transportation Safety Board is releasing more preliminary information in the fiery landing of a RED Air flight.

According to the report, the left main landing gear failed shortly after landing on the runway.

This happened about a month ago at Miami International Airport.

Air traffic control reported that the plane's approach to the runway was normal and the landing was smooth. That is until the left main gear collapsed and the plane careened off the runway and caught fire.

Four passengers were hurt out of 130 passengers and 10 crew members.

The digital flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder are being investigated.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 19, 2022 / 7:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.