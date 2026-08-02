Northwest Miami neighbors demand action after yet another car crash on their street

A house camera captures the moment a car veers off the road and hits cars parked outside a Miami neighborhood.

Beyoncé Charles heard it from inside. "I walked outside and I'm like oh that's an accident. It's bad," Charles said.

She is now worried this could happen again.

"[I'm] just scared to like come outside and walk here sometimes," Charles said.

It is the second incident since April where a car has veered off the road and caused property damage on 135th Street, and it's renewing calls from neighbors for stricter speed enforcement and prevention.

Back in April, surveillance video caught footage of a car losing control and damaging cars in front of Carlos Tapanes' yard; the driver was killed.

In a separate case only a few years ago, a hummer ended up flipping on its side on the same street.

Tapanes says he's unfortunately getting used to this. "It's just a common thing now. It's becomes normalized that's why no one does anything about it. It's just like. Oh? Another huge crash," Tapanes said.

In fact, Tapanes' camera captured cars speeding through the neighborhood just last night. "It woke me up. It shook the bed... it shook the house... it shook everything," Tapanes said.

He and other neighbors want more speed bumps and traffic lights to slow motorists down.

CBS News Miami reached out to Miami-Dade County who said they've forwarded the complaints to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

CBS News Miami did not receive a response from FDOT by the time this story aired.

If FDOT does respond, this story will be updated accordingly.