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Woman grazed on side of head, man with shoulder wound after a reported shooting in Miami-Dade, deputies say

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Ana Maria Soler
Ana Maria Soler is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Ana Maria Soler

/ CBS Miami

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The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office are investigating a possible shooting in northwest Miami-Dade that left a man and a woman injured Thursday night. 

MDSO said that they responded to a ShotSpotter alert between Northwest 20th Avenue and 63rd Street at shortly after 9:15 p.m. 

When they arrived to the scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to one of his shoulders. Shortly after, deputies located a woman who was grazed on the side of her head. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported both victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. According to deputies, both of them are in stable condition. 

MDSO said that they had no suspects or arrests made as of late Thursday night. 

No additional information had been released, as the investigation continues. 

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