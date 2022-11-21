Northwest Miami-Dade shooting, man hospitalized

MIAMI - An overnight shooting in northwest Miami-Dade sent one man to the hospital.

Miami-Dade police said they received a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire in the Gladeview community. When officers arrived in the 6800 block of NW 18th Avenue they found a man with several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he was listed as stable.

Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.