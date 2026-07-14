12-year-old girl shot while sitting in car outside northwest Miami-Dade home, deputies say

An investigation is underway in northwest Miami-Dade after deputies said a 12-year-old girl was shot early Tuesday morning.

According to the Miami-Dade Sherrif's Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and Northwest 64th Street near Liberty City just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a 12-year-old who had been shot in the upper extremities while she was sitting in a car with her two siblings outside a home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and took the girl to a hospital to be treated for her injuries, and she has since been released.

No details about a shooter have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.