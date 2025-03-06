Man dies at hospital after getting shot in face in West Little River, officials say

Man shot in face in Northwest Miami-Dade, officials say

A man died at the hospital after getting shot in the face in Northwest Miami-Dade early Thursday morning, officials said.

Just after 3:50 a.m., the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office responded to a ShotSpotter alert coming from the area of NW 89th St. and 22nd Ave in West Little River. The preliminary investigation revealed that a man was shot.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a man suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was taken to Ryder Trauma Center. He later died at the hospital, MDSO said.

CBS News Miami and Chopper 4 were at the scene later in the morning, where MDSO had blocked off the roadways leading to the area where the man was found.

MDSO said they do not have any information regarding possible suspects as its Homicide Unit investigates the circumstances surrounding the shooting.