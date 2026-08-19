Suspect arrested in northwest Miami-Dade shooting that killed a man, police say

The suspect in a deadly shooting following an argument in northwest Miami-Dade on Monday evening was arrested overnight Wednesday, authorities said.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of William Serrano Domenech, 49, for the shooting that killed Raul Aballe, 42, in Allapattah.

On Monday, deputies responded to the area of Northwest 36th Street and Northwest 33rd Avenue after reports of a shooting at 5:38 p.m.

William Serrano Domenech Miami-Dade Corrections

According to his arrest report, Serrano Domenech was socializing with a witness when the victim arrived, and a verbal dispute broke out.

During the altercation, Serrano Domenech began striking the victim, according to the affidavit. When the witness tried to intervene, Serrano Domenech pulled a firearm from a fanny pack and shot the victim in the abdomen, the affidavit states.

Aballe was taken to Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died, deputies said.

Domenech then left the scene eastbound on Northwest 38th Avenue before law enforcement arrived, according to the report.

Investigators said the dispute stemmed from Serrano Domenech's jealousy over the victim's relationship with the witness.

The witness told investigators the victim was not armed and did not start the physical altercation, according to the report.

Deputies spotted Serrano Domenech the following afternoon while on directed patrol near NW 32 St. and NW 31 Ave. in Miami.

When deputies tried to make contact, Serrano Domenech entered the yard of a nearby residence in an apparent attempt to avoid the marked patrol vehicle, according to the report.

The report states he spontaneously said when he was detained, "I'm Willy, the guy you're looking for from yesterday."

While attempting to retrieve his identification, deputies observed a handgun inside a bag he was carrying, the report states.

Serrano Domenech has prior federal felony convictions for cocaine sales and a weapons offense, according to the report.

After being read his Miranda rights, he allegedly admitted to shooting the victim, though investigators said his account was inconsistent with the witness's version of events.

He is facing charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

As of Wednesday morning, Domenech's bond had not yet been set, as he is awaiting his hearing.