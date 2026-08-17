Man killed in northwest Miami-Dade shooting; suspect remains at large, police say

A man was killed in a shooting following an argument in northwest Miami-Dade on Monday evening, and the suspect remains at large, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the area of Northwest 36th Street and Northwest 33rd Avenue after reports of a shooting at 5:38 p.m.

According to investigators, two men were involved in an argument when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The victim was taken to Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died, deputies said.

The shooter left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Authorities have not identified the suspect and are continuing to investigate what led to the confrontation. Detectives are also canvassing nearby businesses for surveillance footage that may help identify the shooter.

"The shooter is at large," Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office spokesman Daniel Castillo said. "We urge the community. There are a lot of businesses around. If you are one of the business owners in this area, if you have any sort of surveillance footage that will help investigators out, we ask you to please give us a call. And remember, you can always remain anonymous."

Investigators have not said whether the victim and suspect knew each other before the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.