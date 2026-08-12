1 man injured, another at large after exchanging gunfire at a northwest Miami-Dade gas station, deputies say

Deputies are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in a Mobil gas station in northwest Miami-Dade, leaving one person injured and another at large.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said that officials received a report of the shooting at the gas station located at Northwest 103rd Street and 12th Avenue at approximately 5:25 p.m.

MDSO's preliminary investigation revealed that there were two men who got into an argument at the Mobil gas station. Deputies said that both of them were armed and they exchanged gunfire.

One of the men who was hit drove himself to North Shore Hospital and was then transported to Ryder Trauma by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The person's condition is unknown at this time.

The other man fled the scene in a Black Mercedes sedan and is at large at this time.

CBS News Miami cameras were at the scene, capturing a red car that deputies said belonged to an innocent bystander who was not harmed in the shootout.

No additional information has been released, as the investigation remains active.