2 men shot over possible domestic dispute in Northwest Miami-Dade, deputies say

Two men were shot and are in stable condition after a shooting happened in Northwest Miami-Dade on Friday night, deputies said.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said it initially got a call about an injured person around 7:30 p.m. at the 3100 block of Northwest 28th Street.

"Be advised, we have two patients: One male shot in the head; another shot in the chest," an official said over the scanners.

Deputies are still looking into why this happened. But right now, they believe it may be because of a domestic dispute. So far, no arrests have been made.

MDSO's domestic violence detectives have taken over the investigation.

Neighbors shocked by violence so close to home

A neighbor who only wanted to be called Maria told CBS News Miami she didn't hear any gunshots down the street from her because she had music on Friday night.

"This? Never. Close to home? Never," Maria said.

She's glad it was loud enough to drown out the gunshots since she has her children inside.

"I have two daughters and my mom, and usually I walk to the store back and forth, so it's scary," Maria said.

Maria said she only found out about this incident once the police knocked on her door.

"When I came out, I was surprised to see everything blocked and the cops," Maria said.

"I was scared because I didn't know what was happening," she added. "It's the first time something happened like this."

Maria told CBS News Miami she has heard gunshots before, but the shootings have never happened this close to her house.

"Usually, we hear it but only far away," Maria said.