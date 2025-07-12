Man dead after found shot inside car near Miami-Dade flea market, deputies say; suspect in custody

A man is dead and a suspect was taken into custody following an apparent shooting near a Northwest Miami-Dade flea market on Saturday evening, authorities said.

Just before 5:55 p.m., Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Northside district deputies responded to the area of Northwest 79th Street and 27th Avenue regarding a shooting in the parking lot of the Village Flea Market.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man "sitting inside of a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s)," MDSO said.

"One adult male, trauma alert to [Ryder Trauma Center]," a dispatcher is heard over police scanners. "Ryder confirming by ground? Rescue Two working on traumatic distress."

CBS News Miami's crew at the scene saw the car, which appeared to have a bullet hole in the windshield.

MDSO said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the man to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where, despite all medical efforts, he died.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

"I'm verifying he's behind the McDonald's by Suite Alpha 106 North 3100," the dispatcher is heard over the scanners.

"Yes, we have the subject here," a police officer replied. "We have the subject."

MDSO's Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, the sheriff's office said.

At this time, MDSO has not identified the man or suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.