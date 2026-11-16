Vehicle slams into daycare in northwest Miami-Dade during crash injuring at least 3 people, officials say

An investigation is underway in northwest Miami-Dade after first responders said three people were injured in a crash that sent a vehicle slamming into the side of a daycare.

Few details have been released, but Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told CBS News Miami that the incident occurred in the area of 4617 NW 22nd Avenue, which is the location of It's a Small World Learning Center.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said three people were injured, with one person being taken to a trauma center.

Two other people were also brought to a hospital.

It's unknown how serious the injuries are, or how the crash occurred.

CBS News Miami is working to gather more information and will update this story when new details are received.