Northwest Miami-Dade woman says fleeing suspect nearly hit her car during 20-minute police chase Thursday

A Northwest Miami-Dade woman is speaking exclusively with CBS News Miami, saying the suspect involved in a police pursuit on Thursday nearly struck her while she was in her car.

Lulu Johnson demonstrated with her fingers to show how close the suspect's car came to hitting her during the pursuit through the streets of Northwest Miami-Dade.

She said: "I don't know what happened or what caused him to be like that, but it was real crazy because he almost hit me as well on the next block. I was like, woo, I was coming here to park. I saw it all. I was in the middle of it."

She said: "It was historic for me to see something like that and where it came from. It was amazing to see all the activity going on."

Johnson said that happened near N.W. 15th Ave. and 68th Terrace early Thursday afternoon. Moments later, police say they arrested 35-year-old Jordan Brown after a PIT maneuver at N.W. 17th Ave. and 79th St.

Steadman Stahl, president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, said it all started after police took Brown to Palmetto General Hospital under the Baker Act. A police report said Brown escaped from the hospital in hospital scrubs, confronted an elderly woman who was in her car at the hospital, threw her to the ground, and stole her car.

The pursuit lasted more than 20 minutes as the car eluded police, drove in circles, went down side streets, escaped three PIT maneuvers, struck several vehicles, and reportedly ran through at least one red light.

Brown faces at least nine charges, including burglary with assault or battery, robbery and carjacking, battery on a person 65 years or older, fleeing and eluding police, aggravated assault, resisting an officer without violence, leaving the scene of an accident, and reckless driving.

Stahl said: "My concern is this is dangerous. This guy got into a vehicle and could have taken pedestrians' lives and killed officers. You have officers getting out of their cars and not knowing what they are going to deal with. We have to make sure that you will not be able to steal people's cars and put their lives in danger."

Brown appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer, who found probable cause for the charges, appointed a Public Defender, and held him without bond.

Brown will have another hearing Monday to address the issue of his pre-trial detention.