Deputies in pursuit of possible carjacking suspect in northwest Miami-Dade

Deputies with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office are in pursuit of a possible carjacking suspect stemming from an earlier incident at a hospital in Hialeah, officials say.

According to Hialeah police, the carjacking took place in the parking lot of Palmetto Hospital on West 68th Street.

Preliminary information indicated that a man was brought to the hospital by deputies under a Baker Act, and then fled the area shortly after arriving.

Once he was in the parking lot, police said the suspect approached the victim getting out of her car, and he forced himself inside and fled the scene.

Investigators then began to look for the vehicle, and it was eventually located in northwest Miami-Dade.

That's when the pursuit began.

No additional details were released.