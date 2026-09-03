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Cars at gated community in northwest Miami-Dade broken into overnight, deputies say

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Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

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Deputies in northwest Miami-Dade are investigating after more than a dozen vehicles inside a gated community were broken into overnight Thursday, according to authorities.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call regarding numerous vehicles that were burglarized in the area of Northwest 79th Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue just before 3 a.m.

Video from the scene showed several cars that had broken windows, and deputies are now looking for the person or people responsible.

No other information was available.

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