Cars at gated community in northwest Miami-Dade broken into overnight, deputies say

Deputies in northwest Miami-Dade are investigating after more than a dozen vehicles inside a gated community were broken into overnight Thursday, according to authorities.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call regarding numerous vehicles that were burglarized in the area of Northwest 79th Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue just before 3 a.m.

Video from the scene showed several cars that had broken windows, and deputies are now looking for the person or people responsible.

No other information was available.