Northeast Miami-Dade neighbors say auto repair shop is overflowing with cars as county opens code compliance investigation

Residents in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood say they're frustrated by what they describe as an ongoing problem: dozens of vehicles spilling out of a nearby auto repair shop and onto neighborhood streets.

Some neighbors say the situation has persisted for months, leaving cars parked without license plates, blocking alleys and, at times, reducing neighborhood roads to a single lane.

"How many cars can you repair at one time? Twenty, 30 cars?" neighbor Clemistine Patterson asked.

CBS News Miami observed several vehicles parked outside Arrow Muffler Auto Repair without tags.

One stripped-down vehicle sat across from the business, blocking an alleyway. Earlier in the day, additional vehicles were parked in the middle of the street, leaving only one lane for residents to enter and exit the neighborhood.

"It's kind of a little bit of an emergency hassle if we had to leave in a hurry," said neighbor Luke Scherer.

History of code complaints

Miami-Dade County records show the property has received six neighborhood code violations since 2020. The violations include allegations of storing and repairing vehicles outside the property and blocking a public alley.

CBS News Miami shared those findings with retired code enforcement officer Sandra St. Germane.

"They're supposed to keep them on their own property and not on a public street and not on the public swale," St. Germane said.

CBS News Miami spoke with the shop's manager, who declined to go on camera.

The manager said the business is in the process of removing older vehicles because many were being salvaged for parts. He also said the alley behind the shop is only blocked temporarily while vehicles are moved in and out of the property.

But neighbors say the explanation doesn't match what they've experienced.

"It's an auto repair shop. That means the customers bring their car and they pick it up within a certain time," Patterson said. "These cars sit here from year to year."

County begins investigating

CBS News Miami asked Miami-Dade County what actions could be taken regarding the vehicles.

A county spokesperson said officials were looking into the inquiry.

Just hours later, a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputy arrived at the property, and the stripped-down vehicle blocking the alley was towed away.

The sheriff's office said the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Delray Beach.

Soon afterward, three Miami-Dade code compliance officers arrived and were seen photographing vehicles around the property as part of their investigation.

Patterson said she's encouraged by the response but believes more work remains.

"If it hadn't been for Channel 4 News, we wouldn't have gotten anything done," she said.

CBS News Miami has asked Miami-Dade County whether additional code enforcement action will be taken against the property and is awaiting a response.

The shop manager said neighbors should begin seeing more older vehicles removed from the property over the next few weeks.