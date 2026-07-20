NE Dade neighbors fed up: Cars overflow from repair shop, code compliance steps in North East Dade residents say cars from Arrow Muffler auto repair shop have blocked streets and alleys for months, creating safety and emergency concerns. CBS News Miami investigates after neighbors complain about vehicles without tags, gutted cars, and repeated code violations. County officials and law enforcement responded, towing a stolen car and launching a code compliance probe. The shop manager promises clean-up, but neighbors want lasting results.