Northbound I-95 lanes closed at SR 84 due to deadly crash
MIAMI - All northbound lanes on I-95 at SR 84 have been temporarily closed due to a deadly crash.
The crash involved several vehicles including a tractor trailer.
At least one person was killed in the accident, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The lanes are closed between SR 84 and I-595.
Traffic is backed up for miles, the best alternatives are Federal Highway, the Turnpike, US 441, and University Drive.
