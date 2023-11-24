Watch CBS News
Northbound I-95 lanes closed at SR 84 due to deadly crash

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

I-95 crash near SR 84 CBS News Miami

MIAMI - All northbound lanes on I-95 at SR 84 have been temporarily closed due to a deadly crash.

The crash involved several vehicles including a tractor trailer.

At least one person was killed in the accident, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The lanes are closed between SR 84 and I-595.   

Traffic is backed up for miles, the best alternatives are Federal Highway, the Turnpike, US 441, and University Drive. 

First published on November 24, 2023 / 7:46 AM EST

