Audio between air traffic controllers, first responders detail race to help victims of Broward helicopter crash

We're hearing from air traffic controllers and first responders for the first time after a helicopter crashed at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines on Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration is still investigating the South Florida helicopter crash, which sent multiple people to the hospital.

"It's an incident with a helicopter," an air traffic controller can be heard saying after the crash over the weekend.

Audio shows air traffic controllers trying to direct first responders to the scene of the helicopter crash, and cameras captures the moment when the wreckage was removed from the area on Sunday.

A helicopter crashed at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines over the weekend.

"Do we have a better location for this helicopter," a first responder can be heard asking.

"Truck 33 I believe it's on the west side of the, on the east side of the ramp actually off your right," the air traffic controller responded.

Broward County's aviation department said the crash occurred just after 11 a.m. Saturday.

"The airport is closed until further notice," the air traffic controller says.

Aviation officials said the helicopter was taking off and experienced an issue, causing it to collide with a vacant airplane on the ground nearby.

"What was the status of the person in the helicopters," the controller says. "Were they critical?"

Officials said there were four people on board, and two needed to be taken to a hospital.

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"It took off maybe 30 feet no higher than the hangar. Ands then it just tipped into itself. Like, I guess a draft under itself made it over correct itself," said witness Daniel Sayu.

Video showed the helicopter on its side and in between two planes. Officials have not given an update on the condition of those taken to the hospital.

"The blade hit the ground, which caused him to just even fall in more. And he ended up crashing into this plane. And a piece of the blade flew like right to where that guy is walking to the black car. Smacked him into the ground," Sayu said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash. The FAA said it would have a preliminary report released in the coming days.