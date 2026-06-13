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Helicopter crash in Pembroke Pines leaves four injured, fire department says

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Steven Rosenbaum
Digital Producer, CBS Texas
Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.
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Steven Rosenbaum

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A helicopter crash in Pembroke Pines left four people hospitalized Saturday morning.

The Pembroke Pines Fire Department said it responded to the crash on the grounds of North Perry Airport, which is on the eastern edge of the city near Broward College-South Campus. 

There were four people on board, including the pilot and three passengers.

Paramedics said that all four patients were out of the helicopter and walking, but had suffered injuries. They were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, where they are all stable. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, the fire department said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

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